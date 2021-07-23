BBC News

Wales boss Ryan Giggs pleads not guilty to assaulting women

Wales manager and former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has pleaded not guilty to assaulting two women.

The footballer denied causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s at a property in Salford last November.

Mr Giggs, of Worsley, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of coercive or controlling behaviour.

The 47-year-old appeared before Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

The former Manchester United winger is one of British football's most-decorated footballers following his 24-year career at Old Trafford and was appointed an OBE in 2007 before winning the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2009.

