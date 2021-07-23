Briton Ferry bin lorry 'taken and crashed' as crew took break
- Published
Police are investigating reports three people took and crashed a bin lorry into a wall as the crew took a break.
Officers were called to Giant's Grave Road, Briton Ferry, at around 09:40 BST on Thursday, where the vehicle was seen lying on its side surrounded by rubble.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage and has been released pending an investigation.
Police said they were trying to identify two others who fled on foot.
Julie Evans, who lives near the scene, said she was at home when she heard "a huge bang".
"I thought a house had exploded. I knew something bad had happened," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Neath Port Talbot council spokesperson said it was working with police, the fire service and the Health and Safety Executive.
"Soon after leaving the vehicle on the morning of Thursday, July 22nd, it was driven along Brynhyfryd Road, Briton Ferry and subsequently collided with a canal wall at Giant's Grave Road, Briton Ferry.
"It is understood three youths were involved in the incident and South Wales Police's investigation into the matter is continuing."