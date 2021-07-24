Ovarian cancer: Terminally-ill woman fulfils truck ride dream
A woman with just weeks to live has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to ride in an American-style truck.
It is one of many bucket list experiences Edna Pomery, 58, has ticked off since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer six years ago.
On Tuesday she was told she may have as few as two weeks to live, prompting her family to arrange her remaining wish.
Mrs Pomery, from Llandudno Junction in Conwy, said it was about making memories for her family.
"Especially for my little grandson, he's only five and he's a monster, he's lovely," she said.
"It's something I've always loved, trucks and things like that.
"I remember going with my brother when he used to drive just a normal HGV - he was a bit naughty and let me have a go of it in the yard and it was amazing."
Her husband of 12 years Stephen, 61, said his wife's prognosis had not fully sunk in: "When she was given the really, really bad news - that she may have only two weeks to live - oh my God...
"Hopefully that [two weeks] is the worst scenario."
He said he was trying to remain positive: "You've got to try and put some of it out of your mind, you've got to be positive for Edna. You dwell on it too much you're going to be too tearful, too gloomy."
He said going on social media to find a truck was a welcome distraction: "You go into overdrive... it has helped me, you're focusing on other things.
"There would be nothing worse than me and her son moping around."
A company from Lincolnshire offered to bring the truck free of charge.
He said when he told his wife she had "a bit of a cry and had a big smile on her face all at the same time".
Over the past six years, the couple have been making the most of their time, travelling abroad to take part in historical re-enactments, sailing on the Queen Mary II ocean liner from New York to Southampton, and buying a motorbike.
Mrs Pomery has been receiving treatment at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire ,and has been able to return home with the help of a district nurse who visits twice a day.