Cardigan murder probe: Man charged after 'loving father's' death
A man has been charged with murder after a man's death in Ceredigion.
John Bell, 37, from Cardigan, was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said 22-year-old Ashley Keegan, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, has been charged with his murder.
Mr Keegan is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday. Mr Bell's family were being supported by specialist officers, police said.
Mr Bell's family previously paid tribute to a "loving and devoted son, brother, father and uncle".