Bute Park: Second attempted murder arrest after man injured
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in a park.
The 36-year-old, from Cardiff, is also being held on suspicion of rape and robbery.
A 54-year-old is in a life-threatening condition at University Hospital of Wales after an attack in Bute Park, Cardiff, at about 01:00 BST on Tuesday.
Another man, 25, from Riverside, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this week, remains in custody.
A woman who was also arrested after the attack has been released.