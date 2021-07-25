Tomasz Waga: Two more charged with Cardiff murder
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old in Cardiff, bringing the total to eight.
Tomasz Waga's body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, on the night of 28 January.
Josif Nushi, 26, of Penylan, and Mihal Dhana, 28, of Cathays, were previously arrested in Paris. Six others have already been charged with murder and are in custody awaiting trial.
Mr Nushi was extradited and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.
His next appearance will be at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.
Three others are still wanted in connection with Mr Waga's death:
- Gledis Mehalla, 19, whose last known address was in Cathays
- Artan Pelluci, 29, also of Cathays
- Elidon Elezi, 22, of East Finchley, London
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea said: "I say to the remaining three people we are seeking that it is in your interests to come forward."
The force is also looking for a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX, which is believed to contain vital evidence.
The vehicle was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga's body was found.
A previous owner, from Fairwater, Cardiff, is not linked to the case.