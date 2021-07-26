Weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for most of Wales
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of Wales from Tuesday morning.
The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at 09:00 BST on Tuesday and covers north, mid and parts of south-west Wales.
The forecaster warned spray and sudden flooding from rainfall could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.
The warning will remain in place until 06:00 on Wednesday.
Anglesey, Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham are all covered by the warning, as is most of Pembrokeshire and Powys.
Parts of Carmarthenshire are also covered.
It comes a week after parts of Wales were covered by the Met Office's first ever extreme heat warning, with some businesses forced to close due to the hot weather.