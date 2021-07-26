BBC News

Weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for most of Wales

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Met Office have warned lightning strikes may cause transport delays

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of Wales from Tuesday morning.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at 09:00 BST on Tuesday and covers north, mid and parts of south-west Wales.

The forecaster warned spray and sudden flooding from rainfall could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The warning will remain in place until 06:00 on Wednesday.

image copyrightMet Office
image captionThe warning covers the majority of Wales

Anglesey, Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham are all covered by the warning, as is most of Pembrokeshire and Powys.

Parts of Carmarthenshire are also covered.

It comes a week after parts of Wales were covered by the Met Office's first ever extreme heat warning, with some businesses forced to close due to the hot weather.

Related Topics

More on this story