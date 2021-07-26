Brexit: The Walnut Tree temporarily closes because of 'staff shortage'
- Published
A Michelin-starred chef has said he has been forced to temporarily close his restaurant, saying he has a staffing shortage because of Brexit and Covid.
Shaun Hill, owner and head chef of the The Walnut Tree near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, said he was down from eight kitchen staff to three.
He said restaurants rely of workers from the EU and many had left because "they haven't felt terribly welcome".
The UK government said firms "need to invest in our domestic workforce."
The Home Office added that companies should not be "relying on cheap labour from abroad".
The Walnut Tree in Llanddewi Skirrid is one of just five restaurant in Wales to hold a coveted Michelin star.
Mr Hill closed the restaurant after service on Saturday and plans to reopen on 4 August.
He said the restaurant struggled to manage when two of his experienced chefs decided not to return to work after being on furlough when the Walnut Tree reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.
"That put a lot of strain on the rest of the troops who started to fall away," said Mr Hill.
"Although lockdown was the catalyst for the problems, I think it sort of boils back in the restaurant trade to Brexit - because about 40% of the people who worked in restaurants were from Europe... and they have tended to go home because they haven't felt terribly welcome.
"That means the pool of people restaurants like mine are drawing from has shrunk at the same time as new people are feeling the strain.
"We're not the only trade or industry to rely on a big chunk of people coming in to do the work.
"The idea that suddenly there was a whole horde of British people anxious to pick fruit or work 12 hour days in a restaurant - we, who have restaurants, knew it was daft but there wasn't anything we could do about it."
Mr Hill said Brexit had also had an impact on the cost of buying goods.
"The ingredients have shot up," he added. "Even stuff like Welsh lamb, which should be at its cheapest and best, is very expensive."
Mr Hill said since he was able to reopen his restaurant, it had been busy.
"We've had to turn away lots of people who were desperate to get out," he said.
He said the problem facing restaurants was "a difficult one", adding: "I suspect the long-term solutions will be good for the trade, because it means we're going to have to pay everybody a lot more or do a lot less hours."
The UK Government said the "British people repeatedly voted to end free movement and take back control of our immigration system" and the government said that is what they had delivered.
"Our new system is straightforward and effective," added a Home Office spokesperson.
"It rightly prioritises the skills we have, whilst attracting the brightest and best international talent our economy needs to grow.
"Companies need to invest in our domestic workforce instead of relying on cheap labour from abroad. This is the most effective way to ensure we have a thriving economy."