A487 Porthmadog crash: Van driver airlifted to hospital
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Wales.
A white Citroen Berlingo van and a red Ford Focus were involved in the crash on the A487 Porthmadog bypass, in Gwynedd, at 8:30 BST on Tuesday.
The van driver was flown hospital in Stoke. A woman who was driving the Ford was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with injuries thought to be minor.
The road remained closed as an investigation got under way.
Police have appealed for witnesses.