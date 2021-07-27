David Jones death: Man jailed for nine years for manslaughter
A man from Holyhead has been sentenced to nine years in prison for attacking and killing a 58-year-old grandfather in the town.
Gareth Wyn Jones, 48, of Lon Deg had previously admitted the manslaughter of David John Jones, known as DJ, at an earlier hearing.
Mr Jones died in hospital following an assault in Thomas Street, in November, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.
The judge said it was a "wholly needless tragic death".
The grandfather was kicked and punched so violently that his jaw was broken in three places and he had extensive bleeding on his brain.
He managed to stagger home, but died in hospital two days later.
The court heard on Tuesday that he was so badly hurt his daughter did not recognise him when she saw him in hospital.
David Elias QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Jones had been visiting his ex-partner, Jane Elizabeth Mitchell, in Thomas Street in Holyhead town centre.
He said: "David Jones and Jane Mitchell had a daughter together, Jade, who had died a few months previously. He was not coping with the death of his daughter and was still grieving when he was killed.
"There is no witness evidence as to what happened inside the flat. But later on, David Jones was seen dazed and staggering with blood around his face. He was struggling to breathe when he got home."
'I am broken without him'
A victim impact statement was read out from Amy Jones, daughter of David Jones, in which she described how close her father was to his family.
"My children - his grandchildren - are devastated. The youngest refuses to sleep without wearing my dad's jumper.
"I still walk past my dad's cottage, but there are no lights on, only darkness. That's how my heart feels.
"Last time I saw him, he put his head on my shoulder and cried in pain.
"I put a note in his pocket as the ambulance took him away, saying I couldn't come with him because of Covid, but I loved him and would pick him up from hospital.
"But I would never see him alive again. He was the most incredible, warmest person in the world. I am broken without him."
Sentencing, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "This was not a planned attack. What exactly happened in the flat is known only to you who were inside. But it's plain that there was a disagreement, and it turned violent.
"You suggested that David Jones had been asked to leave and had refused. But you did far more than just restrain him.
"It was a wholly needless tragic death."
Gareth Wyn Jones had also admitted conspiracy to supply heroin, found at his home during the police investigation. He was sentenced to four years for that charge, to run consecutively with his sentence for manslaughter, meaning a total sentence of 13 years.
Jane Elizabeth Mitchell - at whose flat the attack took place - had also admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and was sentenced to three years in prison.