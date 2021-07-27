Bute Park attack: Girl, 16, held on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack in Cardiff which left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Two men have already appeared in court charged with attempted murder for the attack in Bute Park last Tuesday.
The 54-year-old man was attacked in the early hours of the morning in the city centre park.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wales said: "While this latest arrest is another positive development, we are still appealing for information. No matter how minor the information might seem, it could be crucial to our investigation.
"In particular, we'd like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, 20 July.
"Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 01:20 BST."
Jason Edwards, 25, of Riverside, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted murder.
They will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 23 August.