Wales' slate landscape wins World Heritage status
An area famed for its slate industry has joined Egypt's Pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and the Grand Canyon to become a Unesco World Heritage Site.
The slate landscape of north-west Wales has become the UK's 33rd site on the prestigious list after the World Heritage Committee approved the UK bid.
They have awarded more than 30 new inscriptions to cultural and natural bids worldwide already this week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had backed the area's "remarkable uniqueness".
It comes after Liverpool lost its World Heritage status earlier in July when the Unesco committee meeting in China ruled development threatened the value of its waterfront.
The slate landscapes of Snowdonia in the county of Gwynedd are said to have "roofed the 19th Century world" as slate from its quarries was exported around the globe.
Unesco's World Heritage Committee was looking for a site of "outstanding universal value" which should be a "unique landmark" and which has a "cultural, historical or physical significance".
Areas that have already been inscribed on the elite list this year include the Great Spas of Europe, the Dutch Water Defence Lines in the Netherlands and the Trans-Iranian Railway.