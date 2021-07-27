BBC News

Cardigan murder: Accused in court as man stabbed seven times

Published
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionJohn Bell was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has appeared before a court charged with murdering a 37-year-old in Ceredigion.

Swansea crown court heard John Williams Bell had been stabbed seven times in the back and was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday 21 July.

Ashley Keegan, 22, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth via video link.

A trial date has been provisionally set for 3 January, 2022.

image captionFlowers were left at the scene following Mr Bell's death

Related Topics