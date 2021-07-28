Bute Park attack: Girl, 16, charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder following an attack in a Cardiff park which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Two men have already appeared in court charged with attempted murder for the attack in Bute Park last Tuesday.
Police say a 54-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the early morning attack.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in custody and will appear at Cardiff Youth Court on Wednesday.
She was arrested in the Creigiau area of Cardiff on Monday and is the third person charged with the attempted murder of a man after he was attacked at 01:00 BST on Tuesday 20 July.
Jason Edwards, 25, of the Riverside area of Cardiff, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted murder and will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 23 August.
South Wales Police say they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the attack but are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wales said they would particularly like to hear from anyone in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday 20 July, specifically anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens.
A major incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and increased patrols are continuing in the area.
The main entrances of the 130-acre park will now be locked every night at sunset by Cardiff council following recent incidents in Bute Park.