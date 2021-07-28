Tokyo Olympics: Matt Richards' parents 'delighted' with gold medal
A couple who got their son a back garden pool to train in during Covid lockdowns say they are delighted to see him win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Welsh swimmer Matt Richards, 18, was in the quartet who won the men's 200m freestyle relay for Great Britain.
Richards, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and James Guy won in six minutes 58.58 seconds.
It makes Richards and teammate Calum Jarvis the first Welsh athletes to win gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Jarvis, 29, from Ystrad, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was also awarded the team gold because he swam in the heats of the competition and was given his medal off the podium but with the rest of his teammates.
As well as the team coming within 0.03 seconds of the world record, the pair are also Wales' first Olympic swimming champions since Irene Steer in 1912.
Richards' parents Simon and Amanda Richards watched him from home.
After watching their son's victory, Mrs Richards told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "[We're] just overwhelmed, just delighted for him, for the team, it's just been quite a surreal moment."
"I've had worse Wednesdays," joked Mr Richards.
"I watched it but I couldn't tell you what happened - it was a brilliant team performance."
As she watched, Mrs Richards said she was "mostly just feeling really sick", adding: "It was just utter relief at the end when it all came off."
Mr Richards said the Covid lockdowns had been a "really difficult time" for their son with swimming pool closures meaning he could not train.
"The idea of not knowing when he was going to be able to get back in the water was a real problem for him," he said.
After seeing a Dutch open water swimmer training in an over ground pool online they decided to get one for their son - it was 3m wide, 5m long and 1m deep.
"We attached some bungee cords to the garage wall and he was in there swimming hour after hour in his wetsuit... keeping a feel for the water," Mr Richards explained.
Relay are won by more than 4 swimmers.. 👏🏻to a special British swim team @britishswimming @tomdean00 @Jimbob95goon @M4ttRichards @Dunks_Scott @CalumJarvis @BBCSport @Andyjamesonswim @MarkFosterSwim @BeckAdlington 🥇🇬🇧🔥 pic.twitter.com/va0epWlP3A— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) July 28, 2021
"It helped him mentally," added Mrs Richards.
Richards was born in Worcester and currently lives in Bath, but is registered as a Welsh Swimmer through his Cardiff-born father.
Jarvis's wife Gemma, a two-time Olympic swimming finalist herself, said: "I'm so happy for all the boys...
"It was amazing, everyone is so happy for them... he's going to be over the moon, I just can't wait to see him."
She said the Covid lockdowns had been "so difficult".
"It was technically the longest he'd been out of the pool since he was eight years old - he couldn't be in the pool for I think it was 10 or 12 weeks," she continued.
"There was so much uncertainty, even a few months before the Olympics happened, if it was definitely going to go ahead - it was so hard for all the athletes to just try and keep focus and try and keep training as though it was definitely going ahead."