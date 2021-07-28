Former special constable Phillip Gregory jailed for child sex abuse
A former special constable has been jailed for 19 years for a string of sexual offences against a woman, three girls and a boy.
Phillip Gregory, 67, from Llanegryn Street, Abergynolwyn, Gwynedd, had pleaded not guilty to all 14 charges.
He was jailed for six counts of indecent assault, five of rape, buggery, sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and indecency with a child.
Mold Crown Court heard one victim said he had "stolen" her childhood.
In an impact statement, she added that as well as "inflicting suffering years ago", he had made his victims "relive the pain" by refusing to admit his actions and show remorse.
North Wales Police confirmed Gregory, who carried out the offences between 1975 and 2003, served as a special constable for a short period in the early 1990s but said this was not connected to any of his offences.
Another victim said she had not been able to form bonds with her own children as a result of what he had done to her.
'Still vivid'
Another of the victims said she had contemplated suicide and the memory of being raped by Gregory was "still vivid".
Judge Timothy Petts told Gregory he was a "dangerous offender" who had had taken advantage of the " vulnerability" of those he had abused.
He paid tribute to the victims for their "courage" in giving evidence and praised DC Gareth Wilcox Jones, of North Wales Police, who led the "long and complicated investigation" named Operation Blue Lichen.
Speaking afterwards, DC Wilcox Jones said: "Philip Gregory has damaged the lives of people he professed to care for and who looked to him for support and protection.
"He took their trust and abused it for his own sexual gratification.
"It is pleasing that the judge has sent a robust message that serial abusers like Philip Gregory cannot evade justice forever, and that survivors of childhood abuse can achieve justice no matter how long has elapsed."
If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, information on the support available can be found on the BBC Action Line website.