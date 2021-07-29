Covid case rate falls for eighth consecutive day
The Covid-19 case rate in Wales has fallen for an eighth consecutive day.
Thursday's Public Health Wales (PHW) figures show 155.2 people per 100,000 population have tested positive in the past seven days.
The decrease reflects the drop in Covid infections in younger people over the past week.
Higher case rates among the under-25s were driving the rising rates seen in most of north Wales and parts of south Wales since the start of June.
The figures also show 18 of Wales' 22 local authority areas are seeing a drop in case rates among the under-25 population.
Cases among that age drop have been rising in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Newport and Merthyr Tydfil, but those increases have been small.
The highest case rate for under-25s remains in Denbighshire, but it has come down to 751.1 cases per 100,000 - 201 cases in the most recent week.
In Denbighshire under-25s account for 46% of positive tests, compared with 60% last week.
In the previous week, 15 council areas saw a rise in case rates among under-25s, with the biggest increases in Denbighshire and Conwy.
The biggest proportionate fall has been in Monmouthshire though, followed by neighbouring Torfaen.
Under-30s currently account for 52% of all positive Covid results.
On average there are now 699 cases a day, compared with 854 positive results a day the week before.
Meanwhile, PHW reported three more deaths on Thursday - these occurred in Cardiff and Vale, Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda health board areas on Monday, last Saturday and a week ago on 22 July.
There have been nine deaths over the past seven days.
