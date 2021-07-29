Sacked Dyfed-Powys Police PC made sexual comments about public
A police officer has been struck off after his force appealed against an earlier decision not to sack him.
Dyfed-Powys Police PC Simon England was immediately dismissed after reports of indecent sexual behaviour.
These included making comments to colleagues about masturbation and talk of specific acts he wished to engage in with members of the public.
An earlier conduct panel decision would have allowed him to return to work, but the force successfully appealed it.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "absolutely right" to challenge the inappropriate behaviour of one of its officers, adding it would "not tolerate behaviour of this kind".
He first appeared in front of an independent panel in April 2019 following reports of misconduct.
But a decision by this panel not to sack him has been overturned by a later panel after the force requested a judicial review.
Mr England fully admitted the alleged wrongdoing and accepted it amounted to gross misconduct, but did not believe it justified dismissal.
But the latest panel, which was overseen by Sally Olsen, found dismissal was justified because he breached professional standards.
"It is vital that we maintain public confidence in the force, and public confidence cannot be upheld by allowing individuals who behave in such a way to remain in the organisation," said Chief Constable Claire Parmenter.