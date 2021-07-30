BBC News

Bangor: Most landlines reconnected after BT fire

image captionFirefighters were called to a blaze on Garth Road in Bangor this evening

Almost all landlines have been reconnected after a fire at a BT building left customers in parts of north Wales without broadband and phone services.

Firefighters attended the blaze at the building on Garth Road in Bangor, Gwynedd, at 17:40 BST.

BT said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.

It said a very small number of broadband customers "should be reconnected soon".

There was no impact to mobile services or fibre broadband customers.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances.

There were reports of people losing internet and phone services in Gwynedd and Anglesey.

image captionFour fire appliances were sent to attend the blaze in Bangor

