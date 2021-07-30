Bangor: Most landlines reconnected after BT fire
- Published
Almost all landlines have been reconnected after a fire at a BT building left customers in parts of north Wales without broadband and phone services.
Firefighters attended the blaze at the building on Garth Road in Bangor, Gwynedd, at 17:40 BST.
BT said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.
It said a very small number of broadband customers "should be reconnected soon".
There was no impact to mobile services or fibre broadband customers.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances.
There were reports of people losing internet and phone services in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
As a result of a fire in #Bangor some residents in North Wales may be unable to make outgoing calls on their landline. Should you need to call #999 please do so through your mobile provider.— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) July 29, 2021