Anglesey: Crossbow attack leaves farm animals seriously injured
Two sheep and a cow have been seriously injured after being shot.
Police have launched an investigation after the animals were injured on Anglesey earlier this week.
The calf, which was expected to survive, was shot in the eye some time between 16:00 BST on Monday and 16:00 on Tuesday on land in Menai Bridge.
North Wales Police said it believed the two rams were attacked with a crossbow in Llangefni between Monday and Wednesday afternoon.
The force did not say what weapon it believed the calf was shot with.
PC Matthew Raymond said: "From the farmer's experience, it's likely the rams were shot with a crossbow, rather than an air rifle, which would have created a more of a cleaner and deeper wound."