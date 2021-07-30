Pontypridd: Knife found as man hurt in town centre 'altercation'
A man was hurt after an "altercation" between three men in a town centre where police said "a knife was seen".
A weapon was recovered by officers after the incident on High Street in Pontypridd on Friday afternoon.
South Wales Police said they were called at 17:15 BST after reports of an "altercation between three males" in which one sustained minor injuries.
Reports had said the force helicopter was circulating after the incident, which the police are now investigating.
Officers said they wanted to "reassure the public that this was an isolated incident between three individuals with no further risk to the wider community."
Worrying to hear the helicopter above Pontypridd again tonight and reports of an incident. Hoping no one is injured.— Heledd Fychan AS/ MS (@Heledd_Plaid) July 30, 2021
It comes a day after a 17-year-old boy was arrested for assault as two men suffered minor injuries following a fight in the town's main Ynysangharad Park on Thursday.
Friday's incident near Pontypridd's Dewi Sant Hospital came 15 minutes after a police stop and search order for the area had expired, which officers had put in place "following a number of incidents in the locality where violence has been threatened or used".
Police said the stop and search order for Pontypridd was aimed at "preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons".
Officers had also said on Thursday that there would be an "ongoing police presence in the area to provide reassurance to our communities."