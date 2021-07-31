Boy, five, dies after being found in Ogmore River, Bridgend
The body of a five-year-old boy has been found in a river in Bridgend.
South Wales Police said it was called to a report of missing child at Sarn at 05:45 BST.
Officers found the boy in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.
He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend where it was confirmed he had died. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.
An investigation is under way and police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at about 05:45 on Saturday.
Ch Insp Geraint White said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.
"Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can."
He added: "We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation."