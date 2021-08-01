BBC News

Cardiff Park Plaza fire: Four rescued from flat above hotel

Published
image sourceJonas Jones
image captionThe fire started in the early hours

Three children and an adult had to be rescued during a seventh-storey flat fire in Cardiff.

The blaze happened in a residential apartment above the Park Plaza Hotel but the rest of the building had to be evacuated.

Ten fire engines and specialist appliances were went to the scene following the callout shortly after 01:00 BST.

The condition of the four people rescued is not yet known.

image sourceJonas Jones
image captionTen fire engines and specialist appliances were sent to the scene

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was contained within the flat, which has been severely damaged.

It is understood the hotel occupies the first four floors of the building, with flats on floors five to seven.

image sourceJonas Jones
image captionThe fire service said it received a stop message just after 05:05 on Sunday

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.