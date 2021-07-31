Police attend 'serious incident' at holiday park near Abergele
- Published
Police have said they are dealing with a "serious incident" at a holiday park near Abergele.
North Wales Police did not give any further details about the incident at Parkdean's Ty Mawr Holiday Park, Towyn.
But a spokesman for the park said they were "shocked and saddened by this tragic incident" that took place inside a caravan "which is now a crime scene".
The police force said its officers remained at the scene and there was "no threat to the public".
In a statement, it said: "Investigations are ongoing. Apologies for any disruption caused.
"There is no threat to the public but please stay away from the area whilst we deal with the incident. Thank you for your patience."
An air ambulance was also reported to be at the scene on Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the park confirmed it was assisting police.
"We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident," they said.
"Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidays makers every year.
"This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.
"Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can't comment further at the moment."