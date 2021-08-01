Covid: Hope for in-person National Eisteddfod in 2022
- Published
Organisers of the National Eiseddfod hope the Welsh language cultural festival will return in 2022.
A virtual festival of almost 200 events is under way, but a limited number of people have been allowed to attend live performances in Aberystwyth.
Organisers confirmed in January the festival could not be held in-person for a second year due to the pandemic.
Chief executive Betsan Moses said they would spend the autumn considering plans for the next eisteddfod.
She said the festival, due to be held in Tregaron, Ceredigion, in August 2022, would have to comply with any Covid rules - most of which are due to be eased from 7 August in Wales.
"It does not mean that we will have to do a smaller festival," she said.
"It will have to be an alternative because we'll have to look at new ways.
"We are going to spend the autumn looking at, you know, what do we need to put in place... because it's living with Covid for the next few years.
"But they will have an eisteddfod, hopefully, and, you know, people can come together," she told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.
All Eisteddfod events will be available online.