Cardiff Airport: New flight service to Edinburgh to start
A new regional airline route linking Wales with Scotland begins on Monday.
Loganair flights from Cardiff to Edinburgh will run five times a week.
It comes after the airline Flybe collapsed in March 2020, meaning many regional routes in the UK including between the Welsh capital and Ediburgh were lost.
The first Loganair flight between the cities leaves Edinburgh for Cardiff at 14:30 BST on Monday and will return to the Scottish capital at 16:20.
Kay Ryan of Scottish airline Loganair said the new route would fill the gap left by Flybe.
She said in May that the new route would "allow family members to reunite as well as enable people to enjoy a well-earned break".
Loganair already fly to European and Scandinavian destinations from their hubs in Scotland - plus they link other UK cities like London, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.
Flights between Cardiff and Edinburgh will be on Loganair's 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jets and the journey is expected to take about one hour and 25 minutes.