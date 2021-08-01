Three murder arrests over boy's river death in Bridgend
- Published
Police have arrested two adults and a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of murder following the death of a five-year-old boy.
The body of the child was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, Bridgend, in the early hours of Saturday.
South Wales Police said a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and the teenage boy, had been arrested.
The force said it was "not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident".
The boy's body was discovered following reports of concerns for a missing five-year-old in the Sarn area of Bridgend at 05:45 BST on Saturday, police said.
The boy was found in the river and taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend where it was confirmed he had died.
Ch Insp Geraint White had said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.
"We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.
"If you have any information that can help, please report this to us.
"Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can."
He added "regular contact" had been made with the boy's family, who are being supported by specialist trained officers.
"The local neighbourhood police team will continue to support and speak to residents in the area, and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns.
"We recognise there are a lot of people in the local community who would like answers about what happened to him."