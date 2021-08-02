Abergele: Man charged with murder of girl, 15, at holiday park
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl who died following a "domestic disturbance" at a holiday park.
North Wales Police said Matthew Selby, 19, from Greater Manchester, had been charged after the incident at Ty Mawr Holiday Park near Abergele, Conwy county, on Saturday.
He was remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Tuesday.
Park bosses said they were "shocked and saddened by this tragic incident".
On Sunday, Det Supt Mark Pierce said it was a "tragic but isolated incident".