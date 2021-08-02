I'm a Celeb set to return to Wales' Gwrych Castle
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed in Wales for the second series in a row.
The ITV reality show is set to return to Abergele's Gwrych Castle in November.
The last series was filmed in the UK for the first time after coronavirus forced producers to abandon plans to make the programme in Australia.
Filming there presented too many logistical problems amid ongoing travel restrictions.
ITV's Katie Rawcliffe, said: "We've always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we're pleased that we can return there."
Richard Cowles, of programme makers Lifted Entertainment, said: "We're excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can't wait to see everyone again."
In March ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to Australia for the next series if possible, saying it was "meant to be" there.
Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust chairman, Dr Mark Baker, said he was "absolutely delighted" the programme was returning there.
The Welsh Government's arts and sport deputy minister, Dawn Bowden, said it was "excellent news" the show was coming back.
Host Ant McPartlin previously said he would be "very happy" for the programme to return to Wales.
He told Digital Spy they were "welcomed" in the country, adding: "There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec [Donnelly] in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute.
"We'd happily go back there. We'd miss the sunshine, mind."
The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.