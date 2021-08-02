Hay director Peter Florence quits as gross misconduct claim upheld
- Published
Hay Festival's co-founder and director has resigned after its board of directors found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
The board said it had unanimously endorsed the findings of an independent investigation and panel review that upheld an internal complaint against Peter Florence.
Mr Florence set up the festival with his parents in 1988. It is one of the biggest events in world literature.
He was suspended in October.
In a statement, the board said: "In line with the festival's disciplinary procedure and bullying and harassment procedure, it was found that Mr Florence's actions amounted to gross misconduct."
It said its decision "followed a thorough and extensive process, which considered substantial supporting evidence".
It added: "As the board gathered to conclude the internal process, Mr Florence resigned with immediate effect."
It said it was now seeking new leadership.