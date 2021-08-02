BBC News

Falling tree causes 'significant damage' to Powys house

image captionMid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a callout at about 18:00 BST on Monday

A house has been badly damaged after being hit by a falling tree in Powys.

As well as causing "significant damage" to the property at Pontneddfechan near Glynneath, it also brought down a power line

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured in the incident on Monday at about 18:00 BST.

Dinas Road was closed for a time as council workers and power engineers were called to the scene.

