Falling tree causes 'significant damage' to Powys house
A house has been badly damaged after being hit by a falling tree in Powys.
As well as causing "significant damage" to the property at Pontneddfechan near Glynneath, it also brought down a power line
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured in the incident on Monday at about 18:00 BST.
Dinas Road was closed for a time as council workers and power engineers were called to the scene.
