Abergele: Man in court charged with sister's murder
A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his teenage sister in a caravan on the north Wales coast.
During a two-minute hearing at Llandudno magistrates court, Matthew Selby from Greater Manchester spoke only to give his name and address and to confirm he understood the charges.
He is accused of murdering Amanda Selby, 15, on Saturday at the Ty Mawr caravan site in Towyn near Abergele.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Mold Crown Court tomorrow.
There was no application for bail.