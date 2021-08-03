Bridgend river death: Friends of boy, 5, 'heartbroken'
By Ben Price
BBC News
- Published
Classmates of a five-year-old boy found dead in a river have described him as a "happy boy" who "liked Spiderman" and "playing hide and seek".
Residents in Sarn, Bridgend, have placed flowers, teddies and cards near Ogmore River where Logan Mwangi's body was found on Saturday morning.
A 39-year-old man, a woman aged 30, and a boy aged 13 were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Logan's friends were said to be "heartbroken" by his death.
Ceri, who has lived in Sarn for 53 years, said her grandchildren attended Tondu reception class with Logan and they would have been starting in Tondu Primary School in September.
"My granddaughter is heartbroken. It's my granddaughter and grandson's fifth birthday in a fortnight and Logan was invited," she said.
"He was a happy little boy."
One of Logan's classmates came with her parents to pay tribute to the five-year-old who she said "liked Spiderman". She also said blue was Logan's favourite colour and he was good at playing hide-and-seek.
The girl's mum said: "He just seemed really happy and a good boy. He was in my daughter's class for two years I think and they would be going up to big school [primary] in September."
Shocked
Neighbour Teresa Mason said Logan and his mum had knocked on her mother's door recently to ask if they had lost a pet snake.
"They'd found a small snake in their garden and wanted to know if a snake had escaped from someone's house," she said.
"The boy was really sweet. A happy-go-lucky child."
Teresa, who cares for her mother at home, said: "My mother has lived here for 32 years and nothing as bad as this has happened.
"We can't get our heads around it. We normally see him running around here with other kids. We got up Saturday and there was police outside the house. It's just shocking."