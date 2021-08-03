Man admits daubing Nazi graffiti on Rhyl War Memorial
A man who daubed Nazi slogans on a war memorial, used racist and homophobic abuse and spat at emergency workers has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Gareth Bradley, 31, from Rhyl, pleaded guilty to 15 offences including affray, racially aggravated harassment, assaulting emergency workers and damaging the town memorial.
The judge at Caernarfon Crown Court called the actions "disgraceful".
Bradley had "long-standing" mental health problems, the court was told.
Recorder Wyn Lloyd Jones told Bradley that while the offending during three separate incidents had to be dealt with by means of a custodial sentence, he would suspend the total term, 18 months, for two years.
The court heard how, last August, Bradley used an 8ft (2.4m) branch to threaten people at Ceiriog Valley holiday park in Glyn Ceiriog, Llangollen.
He hurled racist and homophobic abuse, used an elbow to smash a window in the reception area and abused officers called to the scene.
He also threatened to bomb a police headquarters and local mosques, and to attack the children of the police officers dealing with him.
Bradley admitted criminal damage to the war memorial last February, including spraying a Swastika and Nazi slogans on it.
He also admitted causing criminal damage on four cars parked in Bath Street, Rhyl, costing more than £9,000 to repair, in April.
The court heard he then spat at an officer while being held in custody, caused criminal damage to his cell and destroyed a Bible, for which he had two months added to his sentence.
Barrister Frances Willmott, defending, told the court her client had issues with mental health since his childhood.
She said he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and was remorseful.
Detailing how Bradley had spent periods in hospital between the different instances of offending, Ms Willmott said he was now in supported living, where he could remain for two years.
Sentencing Bradley, the recorder said his behaviour at the holiday park and the damage at the war memorial were "disgraceful" and his actions towards police were "vile and disgusting".
He was warned he must comply with all orders regarding his rehabilitation or he would be brought back to court.
"Please take advantage of this order for your sake, for your mother's sake and for society's sake," the judge said.
Bradley replied: "Yes - I am so sorry."