Gwent Police arrest nine in raid on indecent images of children
- Published
Nine men in south-east Wales have been arrested after as part of a crackdown on the sharing of indecent images of children online.
Gwent Police said it had identified 12 children at risk, all from the area covered by the force.
Seven of the arrested men were released on bail and one under investigation.
A 35-year-old man from Newport will appear at the city's crown court on Friday after being charged with making indecent images of children.
He was also charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
In total, 107 electronic devices were seized, with Det Insp Jamie Cooper of the cyber crime unit at Gwent Police saying the force had targeted people involved in the "online exploitation of children" by sharing images.
"We've also made 12 children safer by identifying those at risk and ensuring appropriate conditions are in place to keep them safe," he added.
He said some of the images found had been sent by children, saying: "We want to educate young people in particular that not only is sharing an incident image - which could be of themselves - a criminal offence, but it can be recirculated very easily which may lead to further inappropriate sexual communication online."
The crackdown took place over a week as part of the force's Operation Javelin.