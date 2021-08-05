Minimum wage: Ten firms in Wales underpaid staff
- Published
Ten Welsh firms have been exposed by the UK government for not paying workers the minimum wage.
The businesses failed to pay a total of £78,000 to 171 workers from 2012 to 2018.
After the investigations by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the firms paid what was owed, plus £100,000 in fines.
The UK government accepted not all minimum wage underpayments were intentional, adding it was employers' responsibility to abide by the law.
It said the businesses breaking the rules underpaid workers by:
- Not paying staff for all time worked
- Paying incorrect apprenticeship rates
- Failing to pay new minimum wage rates
Across the UK, a total of 191 companies investigated failed to pay £2.1m to more than 34,000 workers.
Business Minister Paul Scully said: "There is never an excuse to short-change workers and paying the minimum wage isn't optional."
Bosses who pay less than minimum wage must pay back workers at current minimum wage rates and face fines of up to 200% of what they owed staff - capped at £20,000 per worker.
Since 2015, the government has ordered employers to repay more than £100m to one million workers.
The government said it was committed to protecting workers' rights and was making the list public to remind businesses the government would take action against those not paying minimum wage.
Which businesses underpaid staff?
Millenium Care Ltd, of Neath Port Talbot, did not pay £28,871.77 to 40 workers.
Director Karen Egan said the firm had not been aware of all legal obligations, but was now fully compliant.
Caernarfon's Menai Meats did not to pay £23,558.16 to 34 staff. It has been approached for comment.
Seven to 10 Food and Wine, in Cardiff, underpaid two workers by £9,573.74. It could not be reached for comment.
Martin Francis runs a franchise of Minster Cleaning Services in Cardiff, which did not pay £4793.14 to 69 people.
The way staff were paid at the time, he said, meant the firm was "technically" breaching the rules. He said the matter was now resolved.
Chilton Motors in Pembrokeshire failed to pay a worker £4,171.87. The firm has been approached for comment.
Bridge Kebabs, on Anglesey, did not pay £3,723.68 to two employees. The business is now in different hands and new manager Omer Yalcin said: "It's up to date with all new regulations."
In Swansea, DL Motors underpaid someone £956.26. Director Sarah Humphrey said: "It was all sorted out straight away."
Carmarthenshire's Teifi Tots didn't pay £939.55 to 17 workers.
The firm's Claire Thomas said staff had not been paid for doing "courses that are required as part of their contract".
Automec Swansea underpaid £892.12 to one worker. The firm was dissolved in 2019.
JP Tod Commercials, of Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, did not pay £559.73 to four staff.
Director Paul Tod said the underpayment occurred when the payroll chief was off sick.
"We are doing our best and sticking to the rules," he said.