South Wales Police gets more 999 calls than ever before
- Published
Almost 25,000 emergency calls were received by South Wales Police in July - more than the force has ever had in a single month, it says.
The total of 24,265 calls is equivalent to nearly 783 a day, almost 33 an hour, or more than one every two minutes.
It said demand was "unprecedented" and asked people to only dial 999 in an emergency, to keep lines free for people in immediate need.
Gwent Police also said it had recently had an increase in calls.
South Wales Police urged people to only contact them for police matters.
"Our public service centre also received more than 42,059 non-emergency calls during July, an average of a further 57 calls an hour," it said.
The force said it was contacted about 18,500 times though Facebook, Twitter or its website in July.