Logan Mwangi: Three in court over boy's river death
The mother and step-father of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river have appeared in court.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore, Bridgend county, on Saturday.
Logan's step-father John Cole, 39, has been charged with murder and appeared at Newport Crown Court.
He and Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, both from Sarn, have been charged with perverting the course of justice. She appeared by video link.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.
Charges allege that Mr Cole murdered Logan between 28 July and 1 August.
Mr Cole, Ms Williamson and the boy are alleged to have perverted the course of justice between the same dates.
All three defendants are expected to enter pleas on 12 November and a provisional trial date of 31 January 2022 was set.
Judge Michael Fitton remanded Mr Cole and Ms Williamson into custody.
The 13-year-old was remanded into local authority care.
Logan's body was found at about 05:45 BST on Saturday after reports of concerns for a missing five-year-old.
He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where it was confirmed he had died.