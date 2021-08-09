Hell's Mouth: Man dies after getting into difficulty in the sea
- Published
A man has died after getting into difficulty off the north Wales coast.
Police said the man died at the scene after being pulled from the sea at Porth Neigwl, also known as Hell's Mouth, in Pwlleli, Gwynedd, on Friday.
A search and rescue helicopter, an air ambulance, coastguard rescue teams and three ambulances also attended after reports of three people in trouble at about 14:30 BST.
North Wales Police said officers were supporting the man's family.