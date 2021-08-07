Cardiff Gate hotel car park 'stabbing' prompts arrest
A man has been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing, South Wales Police has said.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in a car park of the Ibis hotel, Cardiff Gate.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday at about 11:00 BST. The injured man's condition is not known.
"It is understood that those involved are known to each other and inquiries are on-going," said the force.
"Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is urged to please contact South Wales Police."
