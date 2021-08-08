Eglwysbach rescue: Man with broken hip airlifted to hospital
A 70-year-old man with a broken hip has been rescued from a deep ravine in Conwy county.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue were called to help paramedics who found him slipping in and out of consciousness near Eglwysbach on Saturday afternoon.
Ropes were used to get to the man, before he was hauled up on a stretcher.
The narrow and rough track meant it was not possible to transport him by ambulance, so he was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
