BBC News

Eglwysbach rescue: Man with broken hip airlifted to hospital

Published
image sourceOgwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation
image captionParamedics called mountain rescue to help, before the coastguard helicopter took the man to hospital

A 70-year-old man with a broken hip has been rescued from a deep ravine in Conwy county.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue were called to help paramedics who found him slipping in and out of consciousness near Eglwysbach on Saturday afternoon.

Ropes were used to get to the man, before he was hauled up on a stretcher.

The narrow and rough track meant it was not possible to transport him by ambulance, so he was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

image sourceOgwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation
image captionRescuers had to use ropes to haul the man out of the ravine

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.