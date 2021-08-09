Man charged over murder attempt in Cardiff hotel car park
A man has been charged with attempted murder following reports of a stabbing in a hotel car park.
South Wales Police said the incident happened at Ibis hotel, Cardiff Gate, at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
A 64-year-old man, from Devon, remains in a serious but stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
Later on Monday a 22-year-old man will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court.
