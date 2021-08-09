Bute Park attack: Gary Jenkins dies 16 days after incident
A 54-year-old man has died 16 days after he was left with life-threatening injuries following an attack in a park.
Dr Gary Jenkins had been in hospital since the attack in Bute Park, Cardiff, during the early hours of 20 July.
Dr Jenkins, a father of two from Cardiff, lived his life "happily with love, music, creativity and dedication to his profession", his family said.
Three people have been charged with attempted murder, but police are now treating the case as murder.
Jason Edwards, 25, of the Riverside area of Cardiff, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are in custody and will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 23 August.
Detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
South Wales Police Det Ch Insp Stuart Wales said: "We are liaising with both the Crown Prosecution Service and HM Coroner in respect of his death, and this matter will now be progressed as a murder investigation."
He added: "We'd like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, 20 July.
"Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 01:20 BST."