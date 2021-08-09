Cardiff: Man charged with raping stranger 41 years ago
A man is due to appear in court later this month charged with a raping a stranger in Cardiff 41 years ago.
South Wales Police said a 66-year-old man was charged last week after he was arrested in September last year.
He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 27 August.
The force said the arrest came after its Specialist Crime Review Unit investigated an unsolved attack in the Roath area of the capital city in August 1980.
As part of Operation Dudley, the unit has been researching unsolved serious sexual crimes which took place across south Wales "dating back many decades", the force said.
Cold case reviews
Det Ch Insp Andrew Miles, who heads the unit, said: "We remain committed to investigating undetected serious crimes and often re-look at cases as forensic science develops.
"Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence and I would encourage any victims - no matter how long ago the offence was perpetrated - to come forward."