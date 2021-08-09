Towyn: Teen sister of murder accused 'died of asphyxia'
- Published
A 15-year-old girl whose brother has been charged with her murder, died of asphyxia, an inquest has heard.
Amanda Selby died at Tŷ Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, Conwy county, on Saturday, 31 July.
Her brother Matthew Selby, 19, has appeared in court charged with murder.
An inquest, opened in Ruthin, Denbighshire, heard the provisional cause of death was asphyxia as a result of neck compression and external airway obstruction and crush asphyxia.
Coroner John Gittins then adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed, pending further investigation.
Mr Selby, of Ashton-Under Lyne, Greater Manchester, has been remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date starting on 28 February, 2022.
It is expected to last between five and seven days.
'Loving daughter'
In a tribute to Amanda, her family said she "was a loving daughter and granddaughter - she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved".
"She will be very sadly missed," they added.