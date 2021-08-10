North Wales swimmers 'disadvantaged' without Olympic 50m pool
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
Young swimmers are "disadvantaged" and "put off" from the sport because of a lack of facilities in north Wales.
It has prompted calls for a 50m Olympic sized swimming pool to be built in the region to increase opportunities to train and compete.
Of the six Welsh swimmers competing at the Olympics this year none were from north Wales.
The Welsh government said it had not received any recent calls for an Olympic sized swimming pool.
It comes after Welsh swimmers broke records as part of Team GB in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Matt Richards and Callum Jarvis broke a 109 year wait for a Welsh Olympic Gold medal as they were part of Team GB's men's winning 4x200m freestyle squad.
'Disadvantaged'
In Llandudno, volunteer coach, Bryn Phillips, said swimmers from north Wales regularly travel to to compete at pools in England like Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool, or to south Wales in Cardiff and Swansea.
He wants to see a larger pool for young swimmers in the region.
"I think it would be great for the north Wales area", he said. "Just to have something that size to hold large galas and competitions."
"The swimmers in the north I feel are disadvantaged. They are used to training in 25m pools where down south they're training in an Olympic pool week in week out."
Mr Phillips said he would like to see the pool central to everyone in north Wales in an area like Llandudno.
'Very frustrating'
His daughter, Erin, 13, who swims competitively in county galas, said: "We are at a disadvantage because the people in the south can train in a 50m pool before competing and we can't.
"I think it's very frustrating that we have to travel up to five hours to compete and that isn't a good way to prepare before competing."
Plaid Cymru said young swimmers are having to travel to England and south Wales to train and compete in Olympic sized pools.
"At the moment those who are dedicated to swimming are having to travel to England to train or travel to south Wales which is more than a four hour journey", said Plaid Cymru's Heledd Fychan MS.
"People are either put off from perusing swimming or are affected because they are tired, so having that quality of access so that anyone can thrive in this sport is what's behind this call.
"Young professionals are saying it's tiering to drive and not having that facility on your doorstep or even within an hour's distance means its hindering their training or meaning it's not something they can easily pursue."
A Welsh government spokesperson said it had not "received any recent representations from the Welsh aquatic governing bodies about an Olympic sized swimming pool".
"Provision of facilities and sporting opportunities across north Wales will shortly become the responsibility of Sport North Wales, the new regional partnership."
As Welsh swimmers continue to showcase their talents in Tokyo it seems swimmers in north Wales want to ensure they too can fight for a chance in the future.