Skate park 'devastated' after bid to reopen in Swansea refused
- Published
A skate park's bid to reopen in a new location, after the impact of Covid lockdowns forced it to close, has been rejected by the council.
Ramps Skatepark, originally based in Llanelli and used by an Olympic BMXer, wanted to reopen in a vacant industrial unit in Swansea.
More than 3,500 people have now backed its petition to open there.
Swansea Council said despite the unsuccessful application, it is keen to see skate park facilities in the area.
It comes a month after plans to build a seafront skate park in Mumbles, Swansea were damaged after a High Court challenge.
About 300 users a week were visiting the skate park in Llanelli before it closed in February, owner Adam Williams said.
"We regularly get messages from parents saying they were devastated we left," he said.
"You'd be surprised by the amount of young people we pulled off the streets and got them into something they have found a love for."
Mr Williams said he had been presented with an "irrefutable opportunity" to rebuild the business on a rent-free basis by the owner of a warehouse in Fforestfach, Swansea, and had spent seven months doing so.
But the council refused the application to change its use from an industrial unit to an indoor skate park and storage warehouse.
'Too good to be true'
Mr Williams said he had seen "no issue" building the park, given "there are about 19 other leisure facilities within the industrial estate".
But Swansea Council planning officers said they were "obliged to turn down the application" because no proof had been shown they had researched suitable sites available in city or district centres.
That was Welsh and Swansea Council planning policy, a spokesman said.
"Without the setback, we would have been two weeks away from opening," Mr Williams said.
"It seemed too good to be true, the location is perfect and the warehouse itself is slightly larger than the one we had just vacated, no obstructions inside plus the bonus of a taller roof."
Mr Williams said he was battling the "potential loss of an amazing facility" which "means everything to me".
Olympic success
Mr Williams said there was even more reason for opening the facility given the recent success of BMX and skating sports at the Tokyo Olympics.
He trains with professional BMX rider James Jones, who has just flown back from this summer's Olympic Games.
Jones said Ramps had been beneficial to his training: "It's helped me score on the little stuff and be more agile on my bike than most people."
While he travels to British cycling training camps, Jones said he fitted time in his schedule to ride at the Llanelli park because "I enjoy it and I actually learn more there than most places because you're having fun with people".
When it closed, he said he did not have a local facility to train in, adding "it did have an impact on me - it's been a big miss".
'Ramps Skatepark is my world'
Nine-year-old Cooper Hughes, from Penclawdd, Swansea, often spent up to eight hours in the skate park at a time.
The scooter and biker said: "I really want Ramps to open because it's really fun, I enjoy it and I get to have a good laugh with my friends."
He said he felt "lonely" before meeting friends there.
With the skate park being closed, he now has to travel to Merthyr Tydfil to try out his tricks.
"I really miss it... it's my world," said Cooper, who added he was able to "act himself" at Ramps.
A spokesman for Swansea Council said: "In this case, the applicant failed to provide such evidence [that there are no suitable sites available in city or district centres] so - under the regulations - we were obliged to turn down the application.
"The decision was taken under delegated powers and the applicant can appeal against it to the Welsh government inspectorate.
"While the current application was not successful, we are still keen to see skate park facilities in Swansea. The leader has already committed to meeting representatives to hear about future plans and proposals."
Ramps Skatepark said it would appeal to the Welsh government planning inspectorate and continue to build public support.