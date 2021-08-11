Cardiff: Three in court charged with Bute Park murder
- Published
Two men and a 16-year-old girl have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man at a park in Cardiff.
Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, died 16 days after he was found injured in Bute Park.
He had been in hospital since the attack in the early hours of 20 July and died on 5 August.
Jason Edwards, 25, Lee William Strickland, 36, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Edwards, from Riverside, Cardiff, and Mr Strickland, of no fixed abode, appeared in court, while the girl attended via video link.
A hearing will take place on 15 October, where pleas are expected to be entered.