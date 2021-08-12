Bardsey: Lure of the island with no electricity or wi-fi
By Sara Down-Roberts
BBC Cymru Fyw
- Published
Bardsey Island has no hot water, electricity, showers or wi-fi, but the chair of island's trust says that is exactly what gives it its appeal.
"More people are opting for a digital detox," Siân Stacey believes.
She said the island - Ynys Enlli in Welsh - offers a sense of security that has become more important in the past year.
"People travel to Bardsey for a reset. I guess they want to get away from it all and it is such a calming experience.
"In recent years more people have been seeking the simple way of living - life on Bardsey is peaceful and here you can see nature at its best."
"You're surrounded by grey seals, Manx shearwaters and red-billed choughs. The whole experience is the ultimate pleasure," she told BBC Cymru Fyw.
While there are enough beds to sleep 50 people on the island, Ms Stacey said increased demand meant it was fully booked until at least 2023.
"As it stands we're fully booked for 2022. We might have more spaces but we're currently waiting on the outcome of grants to renovate some of our properties.
"The houses here are quite old - there is no constant heating and therefore they need continuous upkeep.
"Quite often floors need to be repaired, windows painted and we need to keep on top of any dampness."
The trust lost 75% of its usual income last year as it was unable to host visitors for large periods because of various lockdown measures.
"There were financial losses, but we were fortunate enough to get financial support from Welsh government and other funding bodies," Ms Stacey said.
"Fortunately, we did not have to put our wardens on furlough as there was plenty of work to keep them busy.
"Several changes have taken place due to the pandemic, in particular the way we had to clean properties, but we're glad that we managed to open fully in 2021, in a way that's safe to all visitors and staff.
"Bardsey is a real tonic and I think people feel safe here, something that has become more important since Covid."
'The island has its own soul'
Iestyn Daniel from Aberystwyth is a frequent visitor to the island, and said he "feels a great deal of peace" when he arrives there.
"In the words of the Welsh bard T Gwynn Jones - does dim a gyffry'r hedd" - there is nothing to disturb the peace.
"I will never forget the first time I went there. As a seven-year-old I was totally amazed by all the fish, mostly mackerel, in the sea as we crossed by boat.
"It seems as if the island has its own soul and can change its moods.
"You can also feel the presence of the 20,000 saints buried here - this is a remarkable location."
Caroline Jones, Bardsey Island Trust office administrator confirmed that this year had been a very busy year with a large number of people making inquiries.
"It is clear that what the island has to offer appeals to people.
"This year, of course, many have been looking for holidays closer to home but one could say that Bardsey Island is an overseas destination!"