GCSEs: Exams 'definitely' have place in Wales' future
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education and family correspondent
- Published
Exams "definitely have their place" in assessing pupils in future, the qualifications watchdog has said.
GCSE students receive confirmation of their results on Thursday after exams were replaced with teacher-set grades.
A similar pattern of higher grades is expected after almost half of Tuesday's A-level results were A*s and As.
One teaching union said there were "huge questions" about whether "a barrage" of formal exams at 16 was now necessary.
David Jones, chairman of Qualifications Wales, disagreed and insisted examinations should remain part of a range of assessment methods.
He said different forms of assessment had been developing over recent years and this had increased during the pandemic.
He added that there was an "unique opportunity" as part of the new Welsh curriculum to look at new approaches, but experience of exams was important.
"A lot of learners, but not all learners, go on to university and higher education and they do examinations at university.
"I think we would be letting them down if we didn't give them some preparation for examinations by doing them at schools and colleges and, of course, many of our learners move on from degrees to do professional qualifications."
Qualifications Wales said exams, alongside other forms of assessment, "remain the fairest way to assess a learner's level of attainment".
Louise Casella, director of the Open University in Wales, chaired an independent review into what went wrong with the awarding of qualifications last summer, which also made some broader recommendations.
She said the group believed exams were not "the be all and end all" and any system should give learners "the very best opportunity to show what it is they've learned".
"I think we all have visions of exams as being lined up in exam halls, desk behind desk - it doesn't have to be that way," she added.
While agreeing there was a place for "some common assessment of learning" she said there should be "multiple points of reference throughout the year".
'Difficult year'
Elin, from Abergele, Conwy county, said she would be going into school to get her official results after sitting 12 GCSE subjects.
"I feel fine, I'm a little nervous but I'm happy to have the results on paper, I'll be pleased to have the confirmation," the 16-year-old said.
Elin added it had been a "difficult year for everyone".
One of six children, she said working from home and revising for classroom assessments had been a challenge.
"Everyone has had to carry on through the difficult times. We've worked harder, if something."
'Fresh start'
Finley, from Rhyl, Denbighshire, also sat 12 GCSEs.
"I feel actually quite OK," the 16-year-old said.
"It will be reassuring getting the results on paper, it will be a bit nerve-racking but I'm not going in completely blind."
He said his year group deserved their grades but he was concerned they had not sat formal exams for years.
"It might make going into the sixth form a bit harder, but then it could be like a fresh start."
Qualifications at 16 are being looked at as part of the new curriculum being rolled out from 2022, with the first new-look GCSEs to be completed in 2027.
Qualifications Wales said the GCSE brand should be kept, but it has been consulting on how exactly they will work.
Plaid Cymru said last year it would scrap GCSEs and replace them with a system based on teacher assessment.
Teaching Union UCAC said "removing, or significantly reducing" GCSE requirements would free up time for learning and minimise stress on young people.
"There are huge questions about the purpose and suitability of GCSEs", the union's deputy general secretary Rebecca Williams said.
"It's not at all clear that a barrage of formal, external exams at 16 is necessary any more".
She said the new curriculum meant "a major change to the GCSE system is needed".
David Evans, Wales secretary for National Education Union Cymru, said there were already some elements of coursework at GCSE.
"It is arguably a better and fairer reflection of someone's capabilities to take a holistic view of what they know and can do, than to take a snapshot through exams", he said.
"But any changes need to have plenty of time and resources, to ensure we don't increase the workload for staff and students alike."